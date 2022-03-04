College Station PD wants tips in theft of ATM from Northgate District

The ATM was stolen from the Northgate Promenade Bar Thursday morning.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is asking for your help in finding the person responsible for stealing an ATM at a Northgate bar Thursday.

Authorities tweeted they have two suspect vehicles. If you know the people in the photographs or recognize the vehicles and know whom they belong to, please contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600. Investigators would like to talk to them.

It is suspected the ATM was stolen Thursday from the Northgate Promenade bar on the 300 block of University. Police reported the entire ATM machine was stolen from the property. If you find the ATM, please contact the College Station Police Department.

At about 8:30 a.m. yesterday, March 3, an ATM (the whole unit) was stolen from the Northgate Promenade (just outside Backyard, a bar located at 303 University Drive).



If you find what could be this ATM, or have any information about this theft, please call (979) 764-3600. (1of2) pic.twitter.com/0u0P3Gc7FK — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) March 4, 2022

These pictures depict another vehicle of interest in yesterday's ATM theft. (2 of 2) pic.twitter.com/NmlrZfSUnW — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) March 4, 2022