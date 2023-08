Authorities say there have been no reported injuries or individuals taken into custody related to the shots fired report.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police are investigating reports of gunfire in the 1500 block of Holleman Drive.

Authorities say there have been no reported victims or individuals taken into custody.

Those with information on the incident are advised to call 979-764-3600.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

Officers are currently working a gunfire investigation in the 1500 block of Holleman Dr. At this time there are no... Posted by College Station Police Department on Friday, August 25, 2023