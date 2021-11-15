College Station man gets prison time after 33 prior convictions

The Brazos County District Attorney's Office said Byron Carroll has 23 theft convictions.

BRYAN, Texas — A College Station man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for his 34th conviction In Brazos, Robertson, Harris and Travis Counties.

Byron Carroll, 40, was convicted of Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions. In that instance, Carroll walked into the Target store on South Texas Avenue on December 18, 2020. He took a robot vacuum cleaner out of a box and put it under his shirt, then left the store without paying for it.

The vacuum was valued at over $300 and employees at the store said they recognized Carroll from five previous thefts he committed at that store. Investigators with the College Station Police Department were able to identify Carroll after watching surveillance video of the theft.

The Brazos County District Attorney's Office said the jury considered Carroll's prior criminal history before making a decision of eight years in prison. The maximum punishment for December 2020 crime is 10 years.

Prosecutors said Carroll had been convicted 33 times before of crimes and at least 22 of them were for theft.

Criminal History: (Convictions Only)