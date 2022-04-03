College Station man charged after shooting teen more than 20 times with a BB gun

The victim allegedly told authorities the man also tried to run the teen down with his car.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station man has been arrested after being accused of attacking a 13-year-old on the street.

Xzavier Clayton, 19, is charged with injury to a child.

Investigators with the College Station Police Department said the shooting happened back in February of 2022.

According to court documents, officers were called to the 100 block of Luther Street around 5:30 p.m. on February 8. The victim, who is 13-years-old, had 23 welts on his body that were consistent with being shot with a BB gun, authorities said. The victim reported he was walking in the area of Nevada Street and Detroit Street when Clayton drove up in a car and tried to run the victim over. The victim said he had to jump over a fence and also hurt his arm while trying to escape from Clayton.

Investigators said they were able to find video evidence of what happened. They said the video evidence showed Clayton getting out of the car and pointing a rifle BB gun at the victim, who held up their hands right before Clayton allegedly shot the victim multiple times.

Authorities said the video evidence then showed the victim jumping over a fence to get away from Clayton.

There were other people also in the vehicle, one of whom is also facing charges in this case. Their identities and charges in relation to this case is still being investigated.

Clayton is currently in the Brazos County Jail on $25,000 bond. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.