COLLEGE STATION, Texas —
A College Station teen was charged Sunday night after allegedly making a terroristic threat, according to the College Station Police Department.
The juvenile, whose name is not being released due to their age, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a third degree felony.
The juvenile allegedly made the threat directed at the high school on social media.
“There is no danger to the public stemming from this incident,” a spokesman for the police department said in a press release.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing and police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.
