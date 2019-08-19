COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

A College Station teen was charged Sunday night after allegedly making a terroristic threat, according to the College Station Police Department.

The juvenile, whose name is not being released due to their age, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a third degree felony.

The juvenile allegedly made the threat directed at the high school on social media.

“There is no danger to the public stemming from this incident,” a spokesman for the police department said in a press release.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

