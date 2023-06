Police say no arrests have been made, and that the victim has been given medical attention and transported to the hospital.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police have reported that a person has been stabbed at The Ivey, at 1201 Harvey Rd.

Authorities say the individual who was stabbed has been given medical aid and has been transported to a local hospital.

Police say no arrests have been made and are advising those with information to reach out by phone to 979-764-3600.

