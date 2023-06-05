College Station Police respond to liquor store burglary, seek assistance in locating suspects

Police originally responded to a report of a building burglary around 4 a.m. on Monday, but were unable to find the suspects.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An early Monday morning liquor store burglary has College Station Police in search of the suspects involved.

CSPD put out a notice of the burglary around 4 a.m. on social media. Bryan PD, Texas A&M Police, and CSPD SWAT assisted with responding to the call, police say.

At 7:30 a.m., authorities provided an update to the situation, saying that the responding officers found a vehicle parked in front of the building that had the back hatch opened. Police also found the door to the liquor store where the alarm went off pried open.

Officials were not able to locate the individuals responsible for setting off the alarm and are asking the public to notify CSPD by phone at 979-764-3600 if they have any information related to the investigation.

Other businesses in the area have since opened up and the parking lots are also available for the public to access.