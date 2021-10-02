College Station woman charged with 4th DWI after minor crash

The arresting officer said the woman nearly hit his patrol car after she left it in reverse.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A minor crash in College Station ended in the arrest of a local woman who police said was driving drunk.

Monica Garcia Nava, 44, of College Station, is charged with DWI. Authorities said it is the fourth time she has been arrested for this crime.

It happened Wednesday just before 3:30 a.m. A College Station police officer responded to the 600 block of University Oaks Boulevard for a loud party call when a witness said they saw a woman, later identified as Garcia Nava hit a parked car and drive away from the scene.

The CSPD officer spotted a vehicle matching the witness' description turn onto Texas Avenue and the officer pulled the vehicle over. The officer said the woman driving the vehicle, later identified as Garcia Nava, hit the curb as she turned onto Live Oak Street and stopped.

As the officer walked up to the vehicle, they said the vehicle started going backwards because Garcia Nava left the vehicle in reverse. The officer said they began yelling at Garcia Nava to stop the car, narrowly missing the officer's patrol car.

The officer said based off their experience that Garcia Nava was driving drunk, despite Garcia Nava allegedly telling the officer she "didn't drink enough." Garcia Nava was arrested and taken to the Brazos County Jail. Upon a check of her record, the arresting officer said Garcia Nava was charged with DWI with three previous DWI convictions.