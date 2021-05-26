College Station police arrest woman in Tuesday stabbing

The woman allegedly chased down the man with a knife and used a taser on him.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station woman has been arrested after being accused of stabbing a man and using a taser on him.

Ian Mobley, 28, is charged with aggravated assault.

College Station police officers got to the 900 block of Navarro Drive just after 10 p.m. Tuesday after several calls for help came in about a person with a knife and a taser.

Officers said they found a man in the alley on Bandera Drive and he had been stabbed multiple times in his upper body. Mobley was arrested at the scene and when officers asked what happened, Mobley allegedly said she was drunk and wanted to talk to a lawyer.

Several witnesses told police the victim was being chased by Mobley, who was carrying a knife and a taser. They said the victim began screaming for help and Mobley then used the taser on the man and began stabbing him. Another witness said they then pulled Mobley off the man and pinned her to the ground until officers could get to the scene.

According to the victim, police said he and Mobley had been in a dating relationship for about six months back in 2020. The victim said he came to the home of his current girlfriend, a person with whom Mobley had a previous relationship with. The victim claimed Mobley answered the door and began attacking him.