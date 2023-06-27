Woman receives 45-year prison sentence for 2021 murder

Khanh Phan, 45, pled guilty to the 2021 murder of Jeff Blankley on June 22.

BRYAN, Brazos County — The Brazos County District Attorney has revealed that Khanh Phan, the woman who was arrested and accused of the murder of Jeff Blankley in 2021, has been sentenced to 45 years in prison following a guilty plea.

On Aug. 15, 2021, around 11 p.m., College Station police responded to a crash report in parking lot on the 2200 block of Longmire Drive. When they arrived, they found a man--later revealed to be Jeff Blankley--dead in the driver's seat. Pham was also found in the passenger's seat with a gun.

Through an investigation, it was revealed that just five days earlier--on Aug. 10--that Blankley had filed a harassment report against Phan following a breakup, suspecting that she had "stolen a key fob to (Blankley's) vehicle and placed a GPS tracker somewhere on the car."

Blankley's suspicions were later proven to be valid, as investigators found a GPS tracker in a floorboard of his vehicle. It was also revealed that Phan had stalked Blankley as well as researched firearm laws as well as the potential punishment for shooting and killing someone.

Following the complaint from Blankley, the 45-year-old was later told by CSPD to stay away from Blankley and was given a criminal trespass warrant for his apartment.

According to the District Attorney, Phan "pretended not to understand English as the reason for her continued contact with Blankley and her disregard of the instructions to leave him alone."

Early in the morning on the 15th, Phan was arrested for criminal trespass following an incident at a restaurant. She later bonded out of jail and once again contacted Blankley to meet her at a College Station Wal Mart, where she later murdered him.