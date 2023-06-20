27-year-old man sentenced for prostitution, trafficking following guilty plea

Corey Smith pled guilty to a child trafficking charge and a prostitution charge on Tuesday and received a 15-year sentence.

BRYAN, Texas — A man was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison for trafficking and prostitution charges involving minors, according to the Brazos County District Attorney.

In November of 2020, Frisco Police informed Bryan Police that they were in search of a missing juvenile that was believed to be in the Bryan-College Station area. Bryan PD dispatched their Direct Deployment Team (DDT) to help find the missing child.

The DDT was eventually able to confirm that the missing juvenile was in the area through prostitution ads, and used said ads to make contact with the missing juvenile and another adult female. An undercover officer later arranged to meet both females at the Manor Inn in College Station, and with the help of the Brazos County District Attorney's Office, Scotty's House, Unbound BCS, and other agencies were able to rescue the females.

Corey Smith, 27, was eventually found to have had a hand in the solicitation of the females for prostitution.

"This sentence is proof that, with the collaboration and partnership of law enforcement and other agencies, we can protect our community from predators like the defendant," said Assistant District Attorney Tonika Davis in a release.

Smith will have to register as a lifetime sex offender as a result of the conviction. He will also serve stints in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) and the Texas Department of Corrections (TDC).