Crime

College Station Police arrest wanted man out of Harris County

Craig Jayvon Allen was arrested by CSPD after being recognized and fleeing from police following a traffic stop on University Oaks Boulevard.
Credit: Brazos County Jail records

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police arrested a man wanted out of Harris County on Wednesday.

A CSPD officer pulled a driver over on University Oaks Boulevard near The Grand 1501 Apartments and found the passenger to be Craig Jayvon Allen, who was wanted on warrants out of Harris County, in the Houston area.

Allen later ran from police towards the nearby apartment complex, but was eventually captured by authorities and taken into custody.

As of publishing time, Allen is being held in the Brazos County jail on $5,000 bond for evading arrest. He is also being charged for his arrest warrant out of Harris County.

