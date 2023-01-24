College Station Police seek public's aid in identifying two individuals

CSPD are looking to identify the two in connection to a criminal mischief report that took place on Dec. 2 at the Coyote Lot near the Northgate Bar District.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two individuals who are allegedly tied to a criminal mischief report.

According to CSPD, an incident that the two are reportedly tied to occurred at the Coyote Lot near the Northgate Bar District on Dec. 2, 2022.

In the photos provided on Twitter, one male was seen wearing blue jeans and a dark jacket with a light shirt underneath. Security footage shows he was accompanied by another male with a striped collared shirt, a dark jacket, blue shorts, and a backwards beige cap.