College Station Police: Man involved in late January sexual assault turns himself in

A warrant has been out for Roberto Ramirez-Bautista's arrest since March 22. He turned himself in to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office on April 4.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A man involved in a sexual assault case from late January has turned himself in, College Station Police say.

Roberto Ramirez-Bautista reportedly sexually assaulted a victim on January 30 in the 3900 block of Rock Prairie Road in College Station. The assault was reported to authorities shortly after on February 1, police say.

According to the respective Facebook post from CSPD, the owner of the business where the events of the crime took place--Elements Massage--had placed Ramirez-Bautista on administrative leave due to another complaint made by another client. Police say he was fired from the establishment by the owner after they learned of additional offenses involving Ramirez-Bautista.

He was with the business for approximately one month, police say.

Authorities issued an arrest for Ramirez-Bautista on March 22, who had been identified by authorities as the individual involved in the incidents. Police say he turned himself in to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 4.