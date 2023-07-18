College Station Police officer arrested, terminated from position for stealing money from arrested suspect

According to police, De'Kedrick Anderson stole money from a suspect he had arrested while on duty on the morning of July 15.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police have revealed in a press release that a former officer has been arrested for stealing money from a suspect in an incident that took place in the morning of July 15.

According to the release, De'Kedrick Anderson arrested an unnamed suspect and stole some of the money that he had on him. CSPD says they were informed of the incident by a concerned citizen.

The claim was further validated after he was booked into the jail, where it was noted that "approximately half of (the suspect's) money was missing".

Following an investigation by detectives, Anderson was confirmed to be linked to the theft, and later terminated from his position at CSPD. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Monday, July 17, with the arrest taking place on Tuesday, the day after.

Anderson has been charged with Theft as a Public Servant $100-$750, which is a crime that is typically classified as a Class B misdemeanor, but the charge was upgraded to a Class A Misdemeanor because he was a police officer. The charge carries a one-year jail sentence, a fine of up to $4,000, or both, according to CSPD.

The department also issued a statement to the public in regards to the matter, which can be found below:

"We at the College Station Police Department are appalled and embarrassed by the actions of Anderson. Our employees work hard to provide excellent service to our citizens, and we hold each other to a high standard of personal conduct. We understand that the actions of Anderson can erode the trust our citizens hold for our department. Be assured that Anderson will be held accountable for his actions and know that he in no way represents the caliber of the men and women who service our community. We will not tolerate this sort of behavior against our citizens, nor will we allow the honest and hard-working men and women of our department to be overshadowed by his actions."

"We wish to thank the citizen who alerted us to this incident, and we seriously apologize to the victim of this theft. We appreciate the quick and decisive actions of our employees who investigated this incident to find the truth. To our community, we understand that earning your trust is a never-ending process, and we appreciate your support as we work to overcome the impact this has had upon our citizens and our police department."