Two shootings within 24 hours in College Station

College Station PD responded to shootings on Spring Loop and Southwest Pkwy on Sunday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department responded to two separate shootings that took place on Sunday.

The first one happened in the middle of the night outside of Prime 2125 near the Texas Avenue and Southwest Parkway intersection. Police received reports that a fight broke out inside the lounge that carried into the parking lot.

Once the people involved stepped outside, this is where the shots that were reported were heard from. The department said that, at this time, there are no reported victims who were injured.

The second shooting took place on 801 Spring Loop Dr. in College Station, which is located near the Hilton College Station hotel.

This shooting happened within the last few hours on Sunday evening. However, much like the first shooting, CSPD has reported no injuries at this location as of Monday afternoon.

Those with information about either shooting are advised to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.