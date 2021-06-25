College Station PD investigate shooting at Bee Creek Park

Authorities responded to the park just before 2:30 pm. Friday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is asking the public to stay away from Bee Creek Park at this time as they continue to work a shooting investigation.

The call for help came in just before 2:30. The park is located on Anderson Street in College Station. At this time, it is not known if anyone was hurt or has been arrested.

KAGS' Elisabeth Tharp is at the scene. She said there are several police cars in the area and the College Station Police Department Crime Scene Unit is also at the park. She said there are several officers talking in groups and there is yellow police caution tape near a bridge.

@CSTXPolice is investigating a shooting at Bee Creek Park.



I am standing by for the briefing and will have the latest update on @KAGSnews at 6. pic.twitter.com/JNLgo2oece — Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) June 25, 2021

She also said there are a few items of clothing and shoes on the ground that are marked with orange cones.