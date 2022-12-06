Custom "God of Mischief" Dodge Charger lives up to its name in Waller County police chase

Police say it took three local law enforcement agencies to bring the "Loki" painted car to a halt.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — According to Waller County police, a car chase ended after police deployed spike strips on a custom painted "Loki" Dodge Charger at 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 4.

To give some background, "Loki" is a popular Marvel comics supervillain, so an incident like this may have been foreshadowed.

Police say the car was heading north on Highway 6 when the chase began and ended on the median near Farm to Market Road 2154.

According to police, the car painted with "The God of Mischief" on it was driven by 34-year-old Rashad Ross.

Waller County police received assistance from the Navasota Police Department and Grimes County Sheriff's Office, police say.

There is currently no more information on this story.