LIVE Blog: Allen's wife testifies, Black's defense attorney stresses military service

The trial of Dabrett Black, the man accused of killing DPS Trooper Damon Allen on November 23, 2017, is underway.

BRYAN, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from KAGS' November 24, 2017 broadcast at 6 p.m.

Monday, February 28, 2022

12 p.m. Update: Court has gone into recess for lunch and is expected to be back at 1:15 p.m.

11:45 a.m. Update: Kasey Allen, the wife of Trooper Damon Allen, testified she and her husband had a plan in place if he were ever in a difficult situation. She told the court the plan was to keep the kids inside the house and she would wait outside for a patrol car to come to the home. She said on November 23, 2017, the family was preparing for Thanksgiving. She said she had been trying to call Allen all day but never got a response. At this point, she said she knew something was wrong and when she saw two patrol cars pull up to her home, she knew he wasn't coming home.

DPS Trooper Matthew Poole testified he arrived at the scene of the traffic stop after hearing Allen's call for help, however, Poole testified Allen had already died. DPS video was also shown in court, recording Poole's shocked reaction at finding Allen at the scene.

Investigators with the Texas Rangers also testified and showed pictures taken at the scene of the traffic stop. Each picture was shown and explained thoroughly.

First day of trial for Dabrett Black. So far, we’ve heard opening statements and testimony from the deceased trooper’s wife and law enforcement who responded shortly after. In recess now, set to resume soon. More to come on @KAGSnews #dabrettblack #kagsnews #txstatetrooper #trial pic.twitter.com/th3EXdV7p6 — William Johnson (@willjohnsonnews) February 28, 2022

9:30 a.m. Update: Both the prosecution and defense teams give their opening statements. The prosecution urged the jury to consider Black's military experience, but not to dwell on it. Instead, the prosecution said the jury needs to look at the evidence.

The Defense team opened and urged the jury to put a lot of focus on Black's military experience. They said after his 2nd tour in Iraq, he was never the same and he suffered from PTSD, traumatic brain injuries (TBI) and was dealing with anxiety and paranoia at the time of the shooting.

The Case

Trooper Damon Allen, 41, of Teague went into work on November 23, 2017. “The day of his death we had Thanksgiving lunch together as a family," said his wife, Kasey Allen during her testimony in 2021 before the state legislature. "As a trooper you don’t get holidays off. Because criminals don’t take holidays off. I kissed Damon goodbye that day. He said, ‘I’ll see you tonight.’ He passed by the kids rooms to give them hugs. He then left for work. He never came home.”

At 3:45 p.m., Trooper Allen stopped a Chevrolet Malibu for speeding on I-45 at mile marker 194 just south of Fairfield. According to an arrest affidavit, Allen obtained the driver's license and went back to his patrol car. According to the affidavit, the driver of the Malibu got out of his car with a rifle and fired multiple rounds at Allen. Allen tried to get out of his vehicle, but had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He died at the scene.

Texas Ranger Billy Mims got to the scene and found a driver's license belonging to Dabrett Black, 32, from Lindale. According to the affidavit, authorities began a large-scale manhunt for Black, who was found about two hours later in Waller County. There, a massive standoff took place, involving several law enforcement agencies. Gunfire was exchanged but Black was eventually surrounded and taken into custody.

In 2019, a change of venue was granted to move the trial from Freestone County to Brazos County. Due to the pandemic, the trial continued to be pushed back and jury selection took place on February 21 and 22 of 2022. The trial is expected to start Monday, February 28.

Black's Past Record

Five months before Black allegedly shot and killed Allen, he was accused of ramming his vehicle into a deputy during a high speed chase in Smith County. Two years before that, Black was convicted of attacking a law enforcement officer. He was able to get out on bond, despite his charges.

The Damon Allen Act

In April of 2021, Allen's wife, Kasey, testified before the state legislature committee that Black should have never been on the streets. Governor Abbott signed Senate Bill 6, the Damon Allen Act, into law on September 13, 2021. This law prohibits the release on personal bond of defendants charged with a violent offense or who are charged while released on bail.

The law also requires a defendant be granted or denied bail within 48 hours of their arrest and that a defendant's criminal history be examined before setting bail.