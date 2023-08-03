Two arrested out of Leon County on Grand Jury Indictments for sex crimes involving children, per Leon County Sheriff's Office

The men were arrested on March 3 and March 6 in two unrelated cases with similar charges.

LEON COUNTY, Texas — Two men have been arrested on Grand Jury Indictments for child sex crimes, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

Dakota Shriver of Rockdale, TX and Gary M. Buckaloo of Normangee, TX were arrested on Friday, March 3 and Monday, March 6 on Grand Jury Indictments out of the county, according to authorities. The latter surrendered himself to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, police say.

Shriver's arrest is related to another case on Feb. 22 out of Leon County, where Matthew and Clark Travis were arrested on Grand Jury Indictments in Buffalo, TX, police say.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office has said Buckaloo's arrest is not related to the case involving the Travis brothers or Shriver.

Buckaloo has been charged with one count of Indecency of a Child with Sexual Contact and one count of Sex Abuse of a Child Continuous, according to authorities. The crimes are second and first degree felonies respectively. Buckaloo's bond is set at $50,000 for each crime, totaling $100,000.