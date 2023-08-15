Dallas man sentenced to federal prison for scamming summer food service program out of $2.3 million

He admitted that over the course of seven years, from 2008 to 2014, he knowingly inflated meal counts for summer food sites his foundation serviced.

DALLAS — A 47-year-old Dallas man has been sentenced to 1.5 years in federal prison after scamming the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program out of more than $2.3 million, officials announced.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Michael Anthony Munson, the founder of the Heloise Munson Foundation, was indicted in August 2018 and pleaded guilty in July 2022 to summer food service program fraud.

Munson was sentenced Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 by U.S. District Judge Ada Brown, who is expected to order restitution later this week.

Munson admitted that over the course of seven years, from 2008 to 2014, he knowingly inflated meal counts for summer food sites his foundation serviced and even provided false meal counts for sites it did not actually service, federal officials said.

Munson also admitted that in response to an inquiry into the legitimacy of these claims, he paid an individual $75,000 who fabricated invoices from a fictitious company, Janus Wholesale Food, Inc., indicating that the foundation had purchased enough food, milk and juice to provide the number of meals it claimed to have provided.

In October 2013, he testified under oath at an administrative hearing that the Heloise Munson Foundation had purchased food from Janus. The DOJ also said Munson submitted a fabricated affidavit from the purported director of sales for Janus, falsely stating that Janus sold food, milk and juice to the foundation.

Court documents state that Munson claimed to have provided more than 2.4 million meals to needy children, when in reality, he provided fewer than 1 million meals. Munson pocketed fraudulently-obtained reimbursements for more than 1.4 million meals that were never provided, the DOJ said.