North Texas man gets probation, fine for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

DALLAS — A North Texas man was sentenced Friday on charges related to his involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Thomas Paul Conover, of Keller, received 36 months of probation, with conditions, and a fine of $2,500. He was also ordered to pay $500 in restitution and a $10 special assessment, according to court documents.

Conover was arrested in December 2021 by FBI agents on misdemeanor counts that include entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct, WFAA reported.

In early February, the FBI said they began receiving tips, claiming Conover was bragging about attending the Capitol riot on social media. Screenshots showed Conover in several photos and videos of himself both inside and outside of the Capitol.

The FBI said Conover is seen entering the building via surveillance cameras and as he was wandering around the Rotunda, he gave the following narration in all capital letters:

“I PRAY TO GOD THAT NOBODY DOES ANY DAMAGE TO THE STUFF IN HERE, ‘CAUSE I’M NOT DOWN WITH THAT. BUT I’M KIND OF, KIND OF PROUD OF THE PEOPLE THAT STOOD UP AND SAID YOU KNOW WHAT? ENOUGH. YOU DON’T SEE PEOPLE SPRAY PAINTING S*** OR BURNING S*** DOWN. IT’S REALLY KIND OF COOL. I’M GLAD I CAME.”

Then, he was seen taking selfies and posing with a can of beer.

As Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived to assist in the clearing of the Rotunda, Conover and an acquaintance engaged in several verbal confrontations with officers before leaving, according to court documents.

While filming as he was leaving the Capitol, Conover said: “I don’t always storm the Capitol of the United State of America. But when I do, I prefer Coors Light,” as he held the beer.

According to court documents, Conover owns Dent Texas, a repair shop in Keller.