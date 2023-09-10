Man sentenced to 17 years in prison for March 2022 car robbery

Dashaun Knox, 24, attempted to steal a car on March 3, 2022 and drive it towards the Houston area, but was eventually captured by Harris County Sheriffs.

BRYAN, Texas — A man from Katy has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for a car robbery that took place in March 2022, according to the Brazos County District Attorney's Office.

Dashaun Knox, 24, pulled a woman out of her car with the help of another man after she went inside a gas station on March 3, 2022 after filling her car up and leaving the keys inside. However, a tracking device was inside the car, which in combination with surveillance footage and traffic cameras allowed authorities to determine where Knox was intending to go with the stolen vehicle--which turned out to be towards the Houston area.

The Harris County Sherriff's Office helped find the stolen car and attempted to stop Knox, but he sped off in an effort to flee from authorities. He eventually crashed the car, and was apprehended, later admitting that he had stolen the car from the College Station woman who had reported the crime.

"This defendant came into town and violently took property from this victim. He then endangered others lives in a effort to avoid apprehension," said Assistant District Attorney Jessica Escue in a release. "Our office will aggressively stand up for the rights of our citizens to feel safe and secure in our community."

