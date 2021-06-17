Toddler's accidental shooting links father's gun to murder outside Dave & Buster's, prosecutors say

Nicholas Thomas is accused of murdering Michael Vasquez, who was gunned down in front of his young daughter on Easter Sunday.

HOUSTON — The case in which a 3-year-old child accidentally shot himself with his father's gun led to the arrest of the suspect wanted in the Easter Sunday shooting where a man was gunned down in front of his daughter, a court hearing revealed.

Nicholas Thomas, 23, the man accused of murdering Michael Vasquez in the parking lot of Dave and Busters, appeared in front of a judge for the first time overnight Thursday.

Prosecutors revealed that they were able to tie Thomas to the murder of Vasquez because the same gun used in that shooting was the same gun used in an accidental shooting involving the suspect's son, which happened four days later.

On April 4, Vasquez was leaving the arcade with his daughter and was allegedly approached by Thomas who put Vasquez in a chokehold, pointed a gun to his head and demanded his jewelry.

Police said Thomas shot Vasquez in front of his daughter before getting away.

Vasquez was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Four days later, on April 8, Thomas' son accidentally shot himself with his father's gun.

Thomas was charged with endangering a child in this case and released on a $1,000 bond.

Investigators were able to match the shell casing found at the accidental shooting with the shell casing found at the deadly robbery scene outside Dave and Busters, ultimately tying Thomas to the murder, prosecutors revealed.

Thomas was arrested and charged with capital murder. He remains in Harris County Jail under a $150,000 bail.