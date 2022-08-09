DEA and Dallas Police raided a Dallas recording studio popular with rappers nationwide

KFI Studios and 8 other places were raided by the DEA and Dallas Police Thursday morning. They say it's part of a large scale narcotics investigation.

DALLAS — The DEA raided a popular recording studio, KFI Studios, on Ross Avenue near downtown Dallas, which brings in some of the most popular rappers in the nation.

“A lot of local rappers, a lot of famous rappers from other states. We’ve linked up with different people here,” Dino West, producer.

It caught some in the industry by surprise.

”This is mind-boggling. I don’t even know,” said West.

We watched as they hauled away cars and arrested multiple people.

Sources tell WFAA this was a lengthy investigation that lasted months.

At least nine places were raided across Dallas.

Sources say they confiscated guns and drugs at various locations.

Federal authorities would only confirm that there was an operation but provided no details.

We caught up with Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia who also wouldn’t give specifics but said any time you take drugs off the streets it helps bring down violent crime in the city.

”We do have a drug sales problem in our city. Unfortunately, those individuals are often involved with firearms when they are engaging in drug sales,” said Garcia.

Garcia says a focus on drugs, guns and gangs in violent areas of Dallas have helped bring down the violent crime rate. Statistics provided from June to August, which are traditionally the most violent months of the year, show violent crime has dropped nearly 7%.

“We are coming out of here with probably one of the safest summers. One life is too many to lose but it’s one of the safest summers we’ve had in years,” said Garcia.

One of the owners of KFI Studios, Nikko, told WFAA the people involved were patrons and tenants of the building and did not involve the owners.

“No KFI management or owners were involved in illegal activity," he said. "None of us have been placed under arrest or investigation.”