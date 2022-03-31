x
Bryan, College Station authorities working death investigation

Officers were called to the parking lot of a restaurant Wednesday night after a body was found in a vehicle.
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department and the College Station Police Department are working a death investigation after a body was found in a parking lot of a restaurant in Bryan Wednesday.

Authorities were called to the 2400 block of Briarcrest and Freedom Boulevard after 9 o'clock Wednesday night. When officers got to the scene, they found what appeared to be a body inside a vehicle in a parking lot.

Currently, this is listed as a death investigation. The area was taped off for a few hours while the scene was investigated. We will continue to update you as more information is released.

