Bryan, College Station authorities working death investigation

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department and the College Station Police Department are working a death investigation after a body was found in a parking lot of a restaurant in Bryan Wednesday.

Authorities were called to the 2400 block of Briarcrest and Freedom Boulevard after 9 o'clock Wednesday night. When officers got to the scene, they found what appeared to be a body inside a vehicle in a parking lot.