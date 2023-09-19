Deputies say 39-year-old woman found north of Orange on Saturday was strangled

Her body was found near the train tracks close to the south truck entrance of International Paper.

ORANGE, Texas — Deputies in Orange County are now investigating the Saturday discovery of woman's body north of Orange as a homicide.

The body of Casie Lynn Graves, 39, was found Saturday near the International Paper facility on North Highway 87 north of Orange according to Orange County Sheriff's office spokesperson, Holly Corley.

Deputies believe that Graves was strangled according to Corley.

Graves' body was found at about 5:20 p.m. near the train tracks close to the south truck entrance of International Paper according to Captain Joey Jacobs of the Orange Sheriff's Department

Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate her death.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

