Brazos County District Attorney: three sentenced to 15 years in prison for Dec. 2021 sexual assault

Authorities say the assault took place in December 2021 when the victim's father found the men inside his home filming her performing sexual acts at gunpoint.

BRYAN, Texas — Three men have been sentenced to 15 years each in prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old in Dec. 2021, according to the Brazos County District Attorney.

According to the release, on Dec. 16, 2021, a man returned home from work to find his 15-year-old daughter naked with three unknown men inside his home. When the father called the police, the three men reportedly gathered their clothes and ran out the back door of the house.

Later, in an interview at Scotty's House, the victim said she knew Davion Mitchell and Jaylon Jones, two of the three men who were involved in the assault. According to the release, she had agreed to meet Davion at her home earlier in the day on December 16, but also claimed that his friends were not welcome.

The three showed up anyway, with the third one able to coerce the 15-year-old to let them in by showing that he had a gun in his possession. After forcing their way in, the three forced her to perform sexual acts on all of them while she was videoed at gunpoint. Eventually, the victim's father returned home from work, which led to the trio fleeing the scene.