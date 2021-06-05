New details in shooting death of Tri-County volunteer firefighter

Witnesses who saw the shooting and Hahn's account of what happened do not match, according to newly obtained court documents.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — The investigation into the shooting death of an 18-year-old volunteer firefighter in Waller County on May 23 continues and details in newly obtained court documents are shedding some light on what led up to the shooting.

Josh Hahn is charged with manslaughter in the killing of Douglas Smith. The two were at a party at a home in Waller when the shooting happened. Smith, an 18-year-old volunteer firefighter with the Tri-County Fire Department, died at the scene. Another person was also hurt when fragments of the bullets passed through Smith and hit them in the shoulder and chest.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bowler Road in Waller.

In court documents given to KAGS, Hahn allegedly told one of the first-responding deputies that he had dropped an AR-15 style rifle and it had gone off. Later, when being questioned by investigators at the Waller County Sheriff's Office, Hahn allegedly said he had been holding the rifle and it was pointed in the direction of Smith, however, he tripped over his dog and he "accidentally" pulled the trigger.

According to court documents, investigators said there were several people in the kitchen at the time of the shooting. Witnesses told investigators Hahn removed the magazine from the rifle, pointed it at Smith and pulled the trigger. One of the witnesses said Hahn did not trip.

Investigators said Hahn told them he had removed the magazine and checked the chamber, however, he "did not lock the bolt to the rear." Investigators said Hahn believed the rifle was unloaded.

According to the Fire & Life Safety of the University of Houston website, Hahn joined the UH Fire Marshal's Office in October of 2018. He has been certified as a fire inspector, plans examiner, fire investigator and Paramedic. He is also a forensic photographer and administrative trainer for the US Department of Homeland Security's Bomb-Making Materials Awareness Program. He also currently serves as a volunteer firefighter with Waller County.

A GoFundMe that was set up for funeral expenses for the Smith family reached its $12,000 goal. In a statement released on its Facebook page, the Waller County District attorney stated many have known Smith since he was young. "This shooting was totally unnecessary and criminal. Our prayers are with his family both by blood and in the fire department," the statement reads.