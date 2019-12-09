COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Devante "Speedy" Noil, former Texas A&M standout, and once regarded as the nation's top wide receiver of 2014, is facing charges of assault after two separate events.

The first happened on April 19, 2019 on Hollerman Drive East and Dartmouth Street in College Station around 2:30 p.m. A man said he was with two others, serving an eviction notice to Noil when Noil attacked him and punched him in the face. They said Noil ran from the scene and police were not able to find him.

The second event took place on April 20, 2019 at the Lofts at Wolf Pen Creek apartment homes on the 600 block of Holleman Drive East around midnight. Security guards said they approached Noil, who was in the apartment building's computer lab playing music loudly, and asked him to turn down the music. Noil responded by taking a knife out of his pocket and putting it on the table, they said.

College Station police officers responded to the scene and as they walked into the lab, they said Noil took the knife and put it back in his pocket.

Noil then walked out of the computer lab, despite orders to stop, police said. As police continued to walk after him, they said Noil then began to run away from them. Police said they lost sight of him in the apartment complex.

He was later arrested and booked into the Brazos County Jail on $14,000 bond. He is charged with assault, evading arrest, resisting arrest and criminal trespass. Noil has since been released from custody.

