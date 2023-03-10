Mother killed Sunday had just retired after working for 20 years with Cy-Fair ISD

Deborah Ann Grantom, 65, and Courtney Grantom, 28, were the victims found dead in a home on Cypressbrook Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — We're learning more about what happened when a man allegedly shot and killed his wife during a domestic dispute in northwest Harris County over the weekend.

Devin Grantom, 28, is charged with murder, accused of killing Courtney Grantom, 28.

What happened

Investigators say the couple was going through a divorce. After getting into a fight with her husband, Courtney called her father for help. He later showed up at the couple’s home on Cypressbrook Drive.

A neighbor told investigators he saw Courtney in the driveway with her father. They were talking and hugging when Devin came outside and began yelling at his father-in-law to leave. When he refused, that's when the neighbor saw Devin shoot his father-in-law and his wife, prosecutors said.

Courtney's father tried to shield her by placing his body in front of her but both ended up shot, prosecutors said. Courtney died at the scene.

Prosecutors said the shooting turned into a gun battle between Devin, Courtney's father, and Devin's friend -- who they said at some point showed up to help. During this chaos, they said Devin's mom was also shot and killed.

Devin's mom was identified by family members as Deborah Ann Grantom, 65. We learned she just retired after working for Cy-Fair ISD for 20 years.

Family members said Deborah was just trying to help de-escalate the situation when she was killed.

Right now, prosecutors are unsure who is responsible for Deborah's death.

As for Devin's friend, they said he was shot but is okay, and Courtney's father also survived.

During court Tuesday, prosecutors stressed there's still a lot to piece together in this case.

"In a complicated case like this, there's still a lot of evidence that needs to be tested, gathered, reported on, and an investigation doesn't stop just because charges are filed,” said Matthew Magill, assistant district attorney with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

He went on to say, "The investigation is far from over and we're going to continue to work with the Harris County Sheriff's Office and flesh out the full investigation.”

Devin's bond has been set at $500,000. If he bonds out, his bond conditions include no contact with witnesses of his family, turning over his passport, and remaining in Harris County.

During his initial court hearing on Monday, we learned Devin does not have a criminal history and is currently unemployed.

His next court date is set for November 13.

EDITOR'S NOTE: It was previously reported that Devin Grantom was charged with the death of both his wife and his mother. However, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said he is only charged with the death of his wife. It is not clear who would be charged in the death of Deborah Ann Grantom.

Here's the update that Gonzalez provided at the scene:

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text START to 88788.