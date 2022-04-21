Diamond Alvarez's brother goes after teen accused of killing her, DA says

As Frank DeLeon appeared in court, the judge hit a panic button, causing deputies to swarm the courtroom before the victim's brother could get to him.

HOUSTON — The brother of 16-year-old Diamond Alvarez tried to go after the teen accused of killing her in court on Thursday, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

The presiding judge hit a panic button and deputies swarmed the courtroom before the brother was able to get to Frank DeLeon, 17. DeLeon is accused of shooting Alvarez 22 times back in January while she was walking her dog.

DeLeon was first arrested on January 17 but set free two days later after posting a small fraction of his $250,000 bond.

Records show that DeLeon was arrested again on Monday, April 18, after GPS records on his ankle monitor showed he violated his bond by leaving home without permission. A judge initially denied bond for this violation but reinstated it Wednesday for $250,000. DeLeon posted bond shortly after.

"There's no doubt in our mind that Frank murdered Diamond Alvarez. That he put 22 shots in her in less than two minutes," said FIEL Executive Director Cesar Espinosa. "So why is he now being allowed to come out, be free this moment when Diamond did not have that chance?"

Alvarez's family on Wednesday spoke out against the bond being reinstated.

"Right now they're celebrating his f****** a** at home, hugging him, laughing at me, laughing at Diamond," Alvarez's mother, Anna Machado, screamed. "I'm tired. I'm done. I want to laugh with my daughter. I want to hear my daughter laugh, too. I have to listen to videos to hear her voice."

According to Espinosa and the Alvarez family, DeLeon violated his bond condition in March. They said his attorney claimed he left his house to go to a church in the area.

The family said they do not buy this excuse because the alleged violation happened on a Monday and the church is closed that day.