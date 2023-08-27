Former Disney Channel actor Mitchel Musso arrested in Rockwall

The "Hannah Montana" actor was charged with public intoxication and theft.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROCKWALL, Texas — An actor known for starring in numerous Disney Channel series was arrested in Rockwall Saturday evening after he reportedly stole a bag of chips in a hotel.

Mitchel Musso, 32, was charged with public intoxication and theft less than $100, both class C misdemeanors.

Police say they were called about a disturbance at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday at a hotel in the 2600 block of Lakefront Trail. Upon arrival, the 911 caller told police Musso had appeared intoxicated upon entering the hotel, and picked up a bag of chips and began eating them.

When asked to pay for the chips, police said Musso reportedly became verbally abusive and left without paying for them.

Officers contacted Musso, and police say he showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for the two charges.

Police said a records check showed Musso also had several outstanding traffic warrants out of the Rockwall Police Department.

Musso was taken to jail Saturday night, and jail records show he was bonded out late Sunday afternoon, posting a $1,000 bond.