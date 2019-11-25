LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police have announced an arrest from a home-invasion and rape from over 38 years ago.

Police said a DNA test from Sep. 25 identified matched a profile to a violent rape in January 1981. The test was part of the DANY Sexual Assault Kit Backlog Elimination Grant Program, allowing untested kits to be entered into nationwide systems.

The person arrested was Louisville native, Ronald Priest. LMPD announced the arrest during a press conference Nov. 25 at 1 p.m.

"This process and their assistance helped the victim find a sense of closure to a wound that has remained open for 38 years," said Detective Lindsay Lynch.

