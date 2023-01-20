Brazos County District Attorney: Man sentenced to over 6 years in prison for domestic violence

Lovings reportedly strangled a woman on multiple accounts in early 2020 after becoming enraged.

BRYAN, Texas — A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a total of over six years in prison on Jan. 18, according to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney.

Dominique Lovings was sentenced for violation of bond conditions by assault, continuous violation on bond conditions, and assault strangulation with a prior conviction. Lovings also pled guilty to a state jail felony interference with an emergency call with a prior conviction crime, according to the press release.

The crimes carry five year and 15-month sentences, respectively.

In January 2020, Bryan PD were informed by an unnamed witness that he had strangled the mother of his children, and threatened the mother to not report the assault to police, according to the press release. When Bryan PD arrived at the scene, Lovings was reportedly not at the scene, but the woman who he had assaulted gave her recollection of what had happened to authorities.

Police say that a month later they were called out to another incident involving the Lovings strangling the same woman after he reportedly became enraged about one of her co-workers driving her to work.

During both assaults, the woman reported that she could not breathe, according to authorities.

After being arrested for his crimes in 2020, Lovings was barred from processing a firearm, have any contact with the woman he assaulted, or commit any act of domestic violence, according to the news release.

In 2022, College Station Police arrested Lovings after they received a call that he had assaulted another woman, his at-the-time girlfriend. According to the release, Lovings also was in possession of a firearm, which he was prohibited from having in his possession after his 2020 arrest.