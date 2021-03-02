Manhunt underway after officer-involved shooting along I-45 near The Woodlands

This happened along Interstate 45 heading north near Rayforn Road.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — 4:36 UPDATE: Suspect Rebecca Orange has been arrested. Tyler Goodson remains on the run.

-----

A manhunt is underway for a man and woman after DPS Troopers say the suspects tried to run over a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop along Interstate 45 near The Woodlands.

The suspects have been identified as Tyler Goodson, 28, and Rebecca Orange, 29. Both are wanted on multiple warrants, DPS said.

Orange ran from the scene and Goodson sped away in a white 1996 Chevrolet pickup, which was later found abandoned in the 1700 block of City Plaza in Spring.

This all started at 1:45 p.m. when a state trooper pulled over the suspects near Rayford Road. DPS said the driver and passenger refused to identify themselves.

DPS called Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies to help confirm the identifies of the suspects. While DPS and deputies were waiting, they said Goodson jumped back into the truck and put it in reverse.

DPS said the trooper opened fire on the vehicle when it almost ran over a deputy. Orange ran from the scene at this time and headed south. She was spotted near a Lexus car dealership at 24222 I-45, but has not been found yet.

Photos of both suspects have been released. A perimeter from Pruitt Road down to the 99 Grand Parkway has been set up.

Goodson is said to be 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say he is wanted on five warrants of criminal mischief, evading arrest with a vehicle, two counts of unauthorized use of motor vehicle, and burglary of a vehicle.

Orange is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She is wanted on felony theft charges.

DPS said to expect a heavy law enforcement presence in the area until the suspects are caught.

Residents are asked to contact them if the recognize the suspects or spot anything unusual.

Check back for updates on this developing story.