BRYAN, Texas — Two people remain in stable condition after being shot in a Bryan neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The 17-year-old male and the 22-year-old female were in a car on the 1000 block of Dale Street just before 1 p.m. when another car approached them, police said. Shots rang out and the male and female suffered gunshot wounds.

Both of the victims are from Bryan.

Witnesses at the scene tell KAGS the suspected shooter took off and quickly left the scene. They said some other cars also were damaged by the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time, but authorities said one of the victims knew who the shooter was.

The case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division. If you have any information, please call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477)

