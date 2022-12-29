Drugs, cellphones found near a Navasota prison unit

While the incident happened Dec. 19, officials released the news early Thursday evening

NAVASOTA, Texas — Through its Twitter page, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced its investigation on items inside a bag found near the Luther Unit in Navasota.

"On December 19, a large bag of contraband was found at the pond behind the trusty camp at the Luther Unit in Navasota. The bag contained approximately 8.6 ounces of K2, tobacco, and 20 smartphones and phone chargers. The investigation is currently ongoing," the agency said through the social media post.

According to the DEA, K2 is "synthetic version of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, K2/Spice is a mixture of plant material sprayed with synthetic psychoactive chemicals."

The main difference between products like K2 and THC and is that the latter is a cannabinoid that is found naturally, while the cannabinoids in K2 are not. Tobacco use is also illegal inside any U.S. penitentiary.

The Luther Unit is an all-male medium security state prison located in Grimes County, 10 miles southwest of Navasota off U.S. Highway 6 on Farm-to-Market 2.

The facility houses approximately 1,326 inmates, 1,102 of which reside in the unit, the additional 214 offenders are housed in the Trusty Camp. The site is located on approximately 7,002 acres.

Authorities won't say who discovered the bag but did say that it was located near a pond behind the camp, TDCJ said through media outlets.

KAGS-TV reached out to TDCJ's reps for comment but didn't receive any information as of press time.

As of 8:30 p.m., no other information was released from the agency on any of its social media platforms.