Drunk driver responsible for fatal crash in Somerville on the run from police

31-year-old Jose Vega Daniel Rodriguez was found to be under the influence at the time of the crash on June 4 that killed 28-year-old Nicolas Hinojosa.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOMERVILLE, Texas — The driver responsible for a crash in Somerville that killed the driver of another vehicle has fled the area before police could make an arrest.

31-year-old Jose Vega Daniel Rodriguez was among two other people involved in a crash in Somerville on June 4. The accident killed 28-year-old Nicolas Hinojosa of Taft. The passenger, Barry Tisdale, was taken to College Station to receive medical treatment.

Jake Sullivan, the Chief of the Somerville Police Department, told KAGS that Rodriguez was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

In that time, police have conducted their investigation into the driver and were ready to make an arrest when they discovered Rodriguez had fled the area.

The information on Rodriguez's physical description is limited. Sullivan has informed KAGS that he is an immigrant with no driver's license or U.S. government identification.

At the time of the crash, Rodriguez was driving a 2007 Ford F-150, but it's unclear if that's the vehicle he chose to flee with.

Somerville PD is currently working with the family to determine Rodriguez's whereabouts. Those with information on his whereabouts or other clues related to the investigation are advised to contact the Somerville Police Department at 979-596-1633.