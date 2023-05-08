Man receives three sentencings for 2017, 2021 domestic violence charges in Madison, Brazos Counties

Seven years of one of Dwayne Johnson's sentences will have to be served out before he will become eligible for parole.

BRYAN, Texas — A man has received multiple prison sentences for domestic violence-related charges, according to a release from the Brazos County District Attorney.

In April 2017, Dwayne Johnson was involved in an incident with his ex-girlfriend where he reportedly stole her phone, blocked her in, and assaulted her to prevent her from leaving. After the incident, the woman broke up with Johnson and refused to talk to him, according to the release.

In the months after the incident, authorities say Johnson texted, harassed, and threatened the woman to prevent her from pressing charges.

On July 11, 2017, authorities say Johnson tricked the woman into helping him secure escaped horses near Tabor Road. When the victim arrived, Johnson pulled up behind her, showed that he had a knife, and forced her to get into his car. He later took her to FM 1452 in Madison County where he assaulted her and destroyed her phone, according to the release.

The victim managed to get away from Johnson thanks to the help of a passing truck driver, who also called police to report on what had happened. Johnson fled the area back to Bryan, where authorities say he hid the victim's vehicle at the Bryan Recreational Athletic Complex.

Johnson was later arrested by Madison County Sheriffs after they conducted an investigation of the crime scene and interviewed witnesses. In 2019, he pled guilty in Madison County and was sentenced to eight years probation.

In 2021, while Johnson's cases were pending in Brazos County, he was discovered to have had a gun in his car after being stopped by Bryan Police. He was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon as a result of what happened then.

During his trial on May 5, prosecutors also provided evidence of Johnson repeatedly violating his probation terms in Madison County, which included drug and alcohol tests, refusing to complete drug rehabilitation programs, testing positive for marijuana, and refusing to do community service.

A motion to revoke Johnson's probation is pending in Madison County for an Assault Family Violence with a Previous Conviction charge, according to the release. He will also need to serve seven years of his 14-year Aggravated Assault prison sentence behind bars before becoming eligible for parole.