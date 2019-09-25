AUSTIN, Texas — The video above was published in 2017.

Police in Austin are trying to identify and arrest a man who accused of trying to sexually assault a runner on a trail in East Austin Sept. 25.

According to the Austin Police Department, the jogger was running at around 6:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Pleasant Valley Road across from the Krieg Softball Complex when a man grabbed her from behind. APD said the man tried to pull down her shorts before both of them fell to the ground.

Police said the woman "did an excellent job of fighting back." She reportedly started punching and scratching the suspect before he ran north on the trail. The jogger suffered injuries in the attack, police said.

RELATED: Girl, 15, raped at Bull Creek, Austin police say

RELATED: 'Pulled my gun and told him to get off her' | Man who stopped alleged rape in Austin speaks

Because of the time of day, the jogger didn't have a good description of the attacker. She said he was light-skinned, about 5 feet 6 inches and was heavy. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt with the sleeves cut off. She believes he was wearing jeans.

The APD wants to remind joggers to do the following if they are attacked: