Elmer Manzano charged with capital murder in death of HPD Sgt. Harold Preston

Manzano also faces additional charges of attempted capital murder and aggravated assault.

HOUSTON — A man accused of shooting two Houston police officers was officially charged with capital murder and attempted capital murder on Wednesday.

Elmer Manzano, 51, is accused of shooting and killing HPD Sgt. Harold Preston, 65, and shooting HPD Officer Courtney Waller in an incident at an apartment complex Tuesday morning. He is also charged with aggravated assault-serious bodily injury.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Sgt. Preston suffered multiple head wounds and a wound to his spine in the shooting. Waller was wounded in his arm during the incident.

Manzano’s 14-year-old son was also shot in the shoulder and is expected to be OK after he was treated at Texas Children’s Hospital.

The police chief said the incident started on Tuesday when officers responded to a domestic violence call just before 8 a.m. in the 2600 block of Holly Hall.

Officer Waller and Sgt. Preston – as well as another officer – responded to the scene. The officers met with the complainant, who was the estranged wife of suspect.

The officers talked with her in parking lot for about an hour. Acevedo said the woman wanted to get her belongings and move out.

Acevedo said just before 9:30 a.m., the suspect’s son opened the door with his keys to the apartment and told officers the suspect had a gun.

The suspect then shot multiple rounds at the officers, the chief said.

“He’s walking towards me. He says, ‘Man, get my gun. Get my gun,'" said Travis Bryant, who saw Officer Waller bleeding from his arm.

Bryant said he heard his fiancée asking someone if they were OK. When he saw it was Officer Waller, he ran downstairs to help.

Then a call was sent out to assist the officers.

“That’s when everything got crazy. Officers started showing up with rifles. I told my fiancée and she looks at me and she’s like, ‘We need to get in the house,'" Bryant said.

The responding officers were then able to remove Sgt. Preston and Officer Waller from the scene so they could be transported by an ambulance.

A Good Samaritan who was nearby heard the gunshots and assisted with helping pull the wounded officers out of the line of fire.

Manzano then surrendered just before 10:30 a.m., the chief said. An elderly woman also came out of the apartment at that time.

Sgt. Preston was two weeks away from retirement, according to the police officers' union.