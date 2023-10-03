Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for breaking into homes with intent to sexually assault women

Emannuel Twitty will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and will have to complete half of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man has been sentenced to 45 years behind bars for burglaries and attempted sexual assaults in the Bryan-College Station area in 2022, according to the Brazos County District Attorney's Office.

33-year-old Emannuel Twitty of Bryan will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and will have to complete half of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole as a result of the sentencing.

In 2022, an investigation was launched by the College Station Police Department to find out the person responsible for a string of burglaries that had a similar suspect description and behavior.

On Sept. 8, 2022, CSPD were notified of an ongoing burglary involving a man--later revealed to be Twitty--that had broken into a woman's apartment during the night and attempted to sexually assault her at gunpoint. The woman fought back against him and he later fled before police were able to find and apprehend him.

A similar incident was called in to CSPD later that month, on Sept. 30. In that incident, Twitty groped and attempted to strangle a sleeping woman in her apartment, but she fought back and escaped, later going to Baylor Scott and White to be seen by medical staff. Twitty once again escaped before police were able to arrive.

After police were able to figure out that Twitty was behind the burglaries and sexual assault attempts, they obtained a warrant to search his phone, which had searches on burglaries, sexual abuse of women, and local apartments for college students. Data from his phone GPS also revealed that he was at the homes of the people he attempted to sexually assault in September 2022.

Twitty received his sentence on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 for two counts of Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Theft and two counts of Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Sexually Abuse.

"Anyone who crosses the threshold of another person's home with the intent to harm them has to know that there will be swift and severe repercussions from the criminal justice system," said Assistant District Attorney Jessica Escue in a release.

