Former Brazos County Detention Center officer arrested following July 2023 investigation

BRYAN, Texas — A former Brazos County Detention center officer is now in custody following an investigation from July involving contraband being brought into the jail, according to a release from the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after the investigation was launched, investigators learned that Uriah Woodard, 23, had a "sexual encounter with an inmate." Woodard resigned shortly after following an interview with investigators.

He has been charged with Violation of civil rights and Improper sexual activity with a person in custody. His bond is set at $8,000, according to jail records.

The release also included a statement about Woodard's behavior and actions, which can be found below:

"The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is deeply committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and accountability in all aspects of our law enforcement operations. We take any allegations of misconduct very seriously and will not tolerate any actions that compromise the safety, rights, and well-being of individuals in our custody.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office would like to assure the community that the actions of one individual do not reflect the values and dedication of the entire Brazos County Sheriff's Office. We remain steadfast in our commitment to maintaining the public's trust, and we will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of all individuals under our care."

