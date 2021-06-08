AMBER Alert: Man allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend, daughter from home on Windy Creek Dr. in Corpus Christi

The three were seen leaving in a white in color, 2007 Cadillac Escalade with Texas plates (4SJKC), police reported.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 3:17 p.m. on Tuesday, Corpus Christi police officers were called out to the 6800 block of Windy Creek Dr. for a kidnapping.

When officers arrived, police said 24-year-old Kristian Garcia entered the residence of his ex-girlfriend, 18-year-old Jezabel Zamora without her permission.

Police say officers were told that Garcia forced Zamora and her daughter, Zaylee Zamora, to leave with him against their will. Police said they are believed to be in danger.

An AMBER Alert and CLEAR Alert have been issued for the missing mother and her daughter, police said.

The three were seen leaving in a white in color, 2007 Cadillac Escalade with Texas plates (4SJKC).

Police said Garcia is described as 24-year-old male, who stands 5’07”, weighs approximately 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his face and visible tattoos on both of his forearms.

Garcia currently has the following active warrants; Murder ($1,000,000 Bond), Aggravated Robbery ($100,000 Bond).

Jezabel is described as an 18-year-old female, who stands 4’11”, weighs approximately 97 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a camo tank top and blue jeans. She has the following tattoos: Medusa tattoo on left thigh, rose on right forearm, tattoo of name Zaylee on left shoulder.

Zaylee is described as a Hispanic female, who stands 2’2”, weighs 25 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators are seeking help from the public to locate the whereabouts of Jezabel Zamora and Zaylee Zamora. Investigators have already submitted the required paperwork for an Amber Alert as well as a Clear Alert.

If you see the suspect vehicle or either Jezabel, Zaylee or Kristian, or have any additional information about this kidnapping, call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 911. Information may be provided to Investigators anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS or online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=. If the information you provide leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

