Friday night shooting leaves one person dead in College Station

One person has died and another person is in the hospital in serious condition after the shooting Friday night.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is investigating on its second shooting in less than 24 hours. This recent shooting, however, turned fatal.

Authorities said they were called to the parking lot of the H-E-B on South Texas Avenue in College Station just before 8:30 p.m. They said they found one person with serious injuries after a shooting and that person was taken to the hospital. They later died of their injuries.

Investigators said a second person then showed up to a different hospital in the area with injuries consistent with being involved in a shooting. They said they believe this person and the person who died knew each other and they were involved in the same shooting.

That person remains in the hospital at last check with serious injuries. The College Station Police Department did not release details on how the two people were hurt or how they knew each other. However, they believe there is no danger to the public at this time.

However, they are asking if you were at the scene at the time of the shooting and have information that could help in the investigation to come forward. You can call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600. You can remain anonymous.

Authorities are expected to release the identities of those involved in the shooting once the families are notified and if it is appropriate. We will bring you more details as they are released.

Earlier in the day, a shooting was reported on the 900 block of Autumn Circle in College Station. One person was taken to the hospital and, at last check, was in serious condition.