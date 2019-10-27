This is a breaking news story and will be updated throughout the night.

Two people dead and 14 were injured in a shooting at a homecoming party in Greenville near Texas A&M University-Commerce, according to the Hunt County Sheriff's Office.

No shooter has been identified or arrested.

The shooting was reported just before midnight Sunday at The Party Venue near the 2300 block of U.S. 380 in Greenville, officials said.

Greenville is about an hour northeast of Dallas.

University officials said it was not a sanctioned homecoming party, but sheriff's office officials said the party appeared to be related to homecoming at the university and might be connected to a fraternity.

News of the shooting spread online after midnight with many sharing a video they claimed showed the aftermath.

Texas A&M Commerce officials said the shooting occurred off campus and was not part of any sanctioned homecoming event.

"We have not confirmed that any students were injured in the shooting," said Michael Johnson, a school spokesperson.

A Hunt County deputy first arrived at the party around 11:30 p.m. in response to cars parked near the highway. The shooting occurred 15 minutes later, officials said.

"The shooting came abruptly," said Hunt County Chief Deputy Buddy Oxford.

Officials believe a semi-automatic rifle was used in the shooting. There is no suspect in custody.

Oxford said there was a "big scramble" after the shooting, and officials estimated at least 750 people were at the party.

One person was injured after jumping through a window.

Officials did not name the two people who were killed in the incident.

Oxford said the witnesses are not cooperating as of 5 a.m.

Injured people have been taken to hospitals in Greenville, Quinlan, Commerce, Plano and Rowlett.

Hunt County officials said the Texas Rangers and Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting the investigation.

