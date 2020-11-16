Father fatally shot, daughter killed after chasing suspects, Dallas police say

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. David Grubbs at 469-540-6377 or david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com.

A 49-year-old man and his 30-year-old daughter were both shot and killed Sunday night, Dallas police said.

Raul Carrillo Resendiz was approached by three men and shot by one of them around 8:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Kirven Drive, according to police.

First responders took Resendiz to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The three men then drove away from the scene in a small four-door sedan with black rims. The car may be a Honda Civic, police said.

Raul's daughter, Diana Resendiz, chased after the suspects in her own car, police said. She was later found dead in her car in the 9100 block of Jennie Lee Lane.

Witnesses at that second location told police a similar vehicle was seen driving away from the scene after Diana was shot.

Police released a short clip of surveillance footage of the car they believe was involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. David Grubbs at 469-540-6377 or david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com and reference case No. 204792-2020.