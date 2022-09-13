Man accused of killing 4 members of Cypress family in 2014 taken into custody after arriving from China

Feng Lu, 58, is accused of shooting and killing four members of the Sun family at a Cypress-area home in 2014.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accused in a 2014 quadruple murder in the Cypress area was arrested Sunday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Feng Lu, 58, was taken into custody when he landed in San Francisco on a flight from China, Gonzalez said.

The crime

On Jan. 30, 2014, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies showed up at a Cypress-area home on Fosters Creek Drive, which is near the intersection of Telge and Huffmeister roads.

They found four members of the Sun family - 50-year-old Maoye Sun, his wife 49-year-old Mei Xie, and their two sons, 7-year-old Timothy Sun and 9-year-old Titus Sun - who had been shot to death execution-style inside their own house.

The murders made news coverage in China where some reports said Maoye Sun may have been connected to a high-ranking Chinese government official being investigated for corruption. The story and theories of a professional assassination also circulated in the neighborhood. Others thought it could have been a hate crime.

The Houston Chinese Alliance formed the same year of the murders. HCA President Yingying Sun (not related to the victims) said it held a vigil for the family.

“I remember very clearly,” Sun said. “Everyone in the Chinese community and in that neighborhood feared about their own safety.”

Investigators were able to identify and charge Lu with capital murder. He was taken into custody after arriving from China and was taken to the San Mateo County Jail, where he's being held until he's extradited to Texas.

“I’m very happy to know, the updates on this case because, for a very long time, we think this became a dead case,” Sun said. “I think we need the truth, to bring justice and let everyone feel peace.”

Maoye Sun was an engineer and his sons went to school at Sampson Elementary.

Investigators still don't know the motive for the killings but Maoye Sun and Lu did work together in Houston.