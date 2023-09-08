Five arrested in late July, early August drug bust in Leon County

LEON COUNTY, Texas — Five individuals have been arrested following an investigation stemming from a burglary in Leon County.
According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, officers became suspicious about drugs being stored in a home that had been burglarized in the area without the owner's knowledge. After a warrant was obtained, investigators found and seized a multitude of narcotics and other items, including:
- 200g methamphetamine
- 48 tabs of LSD
- One loaded heroin syringe
- One gram of cocaine
- Multiple syringes
- Digital scales and measuring devices
- Plastic bags
- Over 50 meth pipes
In the days following the discovery, multiple individuals were also arrested. The list includes:
- Neil Page
- Heather Straps
- Bryan Niemtschk
- Bradley Ross - Arrested on warrants on Aug. 3
- Denee Keleman - Arrested on warrants on Aug. 8
Page, Straps, and Niemtschk were charged with Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substances and Possession of Controlled Substances. Ross was charged with Possession of Stolen Property, while Keleman was charged with burglary.
All charges are felony charges.
