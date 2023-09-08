Five arrested in late July, early August drug bust in Leon County

Neil Page, Heather Straps, Bryan Niemtschk, Bradley Ross, and Denee Keleman were all arrested in the days following an investigation on July 25.

LEON COUNTY, Texas — Five individuals have been arrested following an investigation stemming from a burglary in Leon County.

According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, officers became suspicious about drugs being stored in a home that had been burglarized in the area without the owner's knowledge. After a warrant was obtained, investigators found and seized a multitude of narcotics and other items, including:

200g methamphetamine

48 tabs of LSD

One loaded heroin syringe

One gram of cocaine

Multiple syringes

Digital scales and measuring devices

Plastic bags

Over 50 meth pipes

In the days following the discovery, multiple individuals were also arrested. The list includes:

Neil Page

Heather Straps

Bryan Niemtschk

Bradley Ross - Arrested on warrants on Aug. 3

Denee Keleman - Arrested on warrants on Aug. 8

Page, Straps, and Niemtschk were charged with Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substances and Possession of Controlled Substances. Ross was charged with Possession of Stolen Property, while Keleman was charged with burglary.

All charges are felony charges.

